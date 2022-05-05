EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,059. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

