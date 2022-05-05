EPIQ Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $13.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,957,113. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

