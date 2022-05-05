EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 44,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,589,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

