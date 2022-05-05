Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Timken Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

TKR stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. Timken has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Timken by 52.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 38.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Timken by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

