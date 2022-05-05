Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (ABC, ABNB, ADN, AEIS, AGLE, AIF, AIR, AIXA, AKBTY, ALLO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 5th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $235.00 to $190.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $235.00 to $190.00.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was given a C$21.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $100.00.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($157.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €142.00 ($149.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 12.70 to 15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $36.00 to $13.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €269.00 ($283.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $114.00 to $102.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00.

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 570 ($7.12).

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $86.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $102.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $82.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37).

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €98.00 ($103.16) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($97.89) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $6.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $83.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $85.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $75.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $46.00 to $63.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $131.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €58.00 ($61.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €80.00 ($84.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €78.00 ($82.11) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $555.00 to $565.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $43.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $300.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) was given a C$2,400.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $88.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $80.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $113.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $60.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €172.00 ($181.05) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $129.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.87).

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94).

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $94.00 to $63.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $80.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $55.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was given a C$134.00 target price by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $37.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $48.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $65.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $67.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $63.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $28.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $10.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $110.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $12.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$12.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $140.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $185.00 to $124.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $185.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $111.00 to $125.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $34.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €83.40 ($87.79) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €61.00 ($64.21) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €58.00 ($61.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €36.00 ($37.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $18.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $28.00 to $19.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $19.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $27.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $400.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $320.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $370.00 to $340.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $76.00 to $80.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $71.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $106.00.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $556.00 to $485.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $26.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $25.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00.

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.50 ($2.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €174.00 ($183.16) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €138.80 ($146.11) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($204.21) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €180.00 ($189.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$71.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $72.00 to $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $33.00.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $225.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $193.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $86.00 to $70.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $70.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $86.00 to $70.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $68.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $73.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $88.00 to $68.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $25.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €16.00 ($16.84) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €17.80 ($18.74) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €52.00 ($54.74) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($69.47) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$27.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$120.00 to C$122.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$122.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $160.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.32) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.42) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $119.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $110.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $99.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $170.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $111.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $110.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.06). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $34.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $128.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $27.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $57.00 to $36.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$25.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($178.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $227.00 to $208.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $110.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $115.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $98.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($341.05) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $5.25.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.43). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $112.00 to $66.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $50.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $58.00 to $50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $19.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $70.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$47.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$47.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $30.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $280.00 to $285.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $135.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $128.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $120.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $180.00 to $155.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $180.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $120.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $68.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $37.00.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $116.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Standpoint Research from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €144.00 ($151.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €100.00 ($105.26) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €97.00 ($102.11) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €28.00 ($29.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €132.00 ($138.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 455.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €116.00 ($122.11) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €71.00 ($74.74) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$23.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$23.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $171.00.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $58.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $11.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was given a C$7.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $500.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $32.00.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €18.00 ($18.95). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $3.60 to $3.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $178.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $180.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $162.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $190.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $250.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $270.00 to $230.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $510.00 to $250.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $455.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $100.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $55.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $50.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $72.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $38.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $55.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $58.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $15.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €14.60 ($15.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €63.50 ($66.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €58.40 ($61.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €49.00 ($51.58) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €69.00 ($72.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $226.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $140.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $117.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $100.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $135.00 to $125.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $120.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $120.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $139.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $141.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $148.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $130.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €96.00 ($101.05) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €87.00 ($91.58) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €95.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €118.00 ($124.21) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €15.50 ($16.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

