Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (ABC, ABNB, ADN, AEIS, AGLE, AIF, AIR, AIXA, AKBTY, ALLO)

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 5th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $235.00 to $190.00.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was given a C$21.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $100.00.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($157.89) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €142.00 ($149.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 12.70 to 15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $36.00 to $13.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €269.00 ($283.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $114.00 to $102.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00.

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 570 ($7.12).

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $86.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $102.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $82.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37).

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €98.00 ($103.16) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($97.89) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $6.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $83.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $85.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $75.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $46.00 to $63.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $131.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €58.00 ($61.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €80.00 ($84.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €78.00 ($82.11) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $555.00 to $565.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $43.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $300.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) was given a C$2,400.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $88.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $80.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $113.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $60.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €172.00 ($181.05) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $129.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.87).

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94).

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $94.00 to $63.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $80.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $55.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was given a C$134.00 target price by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $37.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $48.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $65.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $71.00 to $67.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $63.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $28.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $10.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $110.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $12.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$12.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $140.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $185.00 to $124.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $185.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $111.00 to $125.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $34.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €83.40 ($87.79) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €61.00 ($64.21) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €58.00 ($61.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €36.00 ($37.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $18.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $28.00 to $19.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $27.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $400.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $320.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $370.00 to $340.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $76.00 to $80.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $71.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $106.00.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $52.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $556.00 to $485.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $26.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $25.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00.

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.50 ($2.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €174.00 ($183.16) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €138.80 ($146.11) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($204.21) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €180.00 ($189.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$71.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $72.00 to $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $33.00.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $193.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $86.00 to $70.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $70.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $68.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $73.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $88.00 to $68.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $25.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €16.00 ($16.84) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €17.80 ($18.74) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €52.00 ($54.74) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($69.47) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$27.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$120.00 to C$122.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$122.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $160.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.32) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.42) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $119.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $99.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $170.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $111.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $110.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.06). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $34.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $120.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $128.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $27.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $57.00 to $36.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$25.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €170.00 ($178.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $227.00 to $208.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $110.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $115.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $98.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($341.05) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $5.25.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.43). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12).

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$15.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $112.00 to $66.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $50.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $58.00 to $50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $19.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $70.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$47.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$47.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $30.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $280.00 to $285.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $135.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $128.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $120.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $180.00 to $155.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $180.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $120.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $68.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $37.00.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $116.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Standpoint Research from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €144.00 ($151.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €100.00 ($105.26) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €97.00 ($102.11) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €28.00 ($29.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €132.00 ($138.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 455.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €116.00 ($122.11) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €71.00 ($74.74) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$23.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$23.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $171.00.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $58.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $11.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was given a C$7.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $500.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $32.00.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €18.00 ($18.95). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $3.60 to $3.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $178.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $180.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $162.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $190.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $380.00 to $320.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $200.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $250.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $270.00 to $230.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $510.00 to $250.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $455.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $100.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $55.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $50.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $38.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $55.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $58.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $15.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €14.60 ($15.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €63.50 ($66.84) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €58.40 ($61.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €49.00 ($51.58) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €69.00 ($72.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $226.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $140.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $117.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $100.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $135.00 to $125.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $120.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $139.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $141.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $148.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $130.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €96.00 ($101.05) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €87.00 ($91.58) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €95.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €118.00 ($124.21) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €15.50 ($16.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

