Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

