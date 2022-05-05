Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $400.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.93.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $323.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.20. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $587,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

