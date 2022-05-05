ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 975.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,145 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19.

