Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $417,809.33 and approximately $65,287.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

