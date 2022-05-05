Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in April

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 703.5 days.

ERFSF opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $87.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. HSBC raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($131.58) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

