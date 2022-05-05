EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $37,649.47 and approximately $146,773.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00252580 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004316 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.18 or 0.01937519 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003823 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

