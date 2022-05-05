EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $22.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in EverQuote by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EverQuote by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EverQuote by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.