Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.05. Evogene shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 57,268 shares trading hands.

EVGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Evogene by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

