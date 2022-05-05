Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 551 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

