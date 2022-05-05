Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 955,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 272,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tenable by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $56.84 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,607. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

