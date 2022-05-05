Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

