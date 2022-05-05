Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 225.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

