Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 625 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 281,103 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

