Evoke Wealth LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

