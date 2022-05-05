Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 849 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE TFC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

