Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

