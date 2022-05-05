Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $145.37 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

