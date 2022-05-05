Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to announce $39.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $174.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $68,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,064,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

