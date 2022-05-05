Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 146,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.31. 40,917,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,008,898. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

