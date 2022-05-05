Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Facedrive stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,269. Facedrive has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Facedrive alerts:

Facedrive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.