Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$750.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$675.00 to C$750.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$855.00.

TSE:FFH opened at C$698.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$651.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$610.38. The company has a market cap of C$21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$493.00 and a 52 week high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

