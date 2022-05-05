Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $65.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $887.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,340,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $946.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $987.85. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $918.94 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

