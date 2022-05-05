FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FAST Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FAST Acquisition by 25,800.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. FAST Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

