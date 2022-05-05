Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.58. 722,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,339. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $109.89 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.