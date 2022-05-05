Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $153,179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,941,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,582 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,462,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.