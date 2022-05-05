Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.
Shares of RACE traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.90. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.64.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
