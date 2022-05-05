Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Shares of RACE traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.90. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.