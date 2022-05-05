Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $296.83

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.83 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 300.50 ($3.75). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.67), with a volume of 543,256 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

