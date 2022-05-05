Financial Review: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) vs. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kinross Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 5.93% 8.00% 5.14% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinross Gold and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus target price of $8.23, indicating a potential upside of 64.58%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.74 $221.20 million $0.17 29.41 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

