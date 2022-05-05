First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 883 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

SDY stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 125,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

