First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 24.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 34,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.57. 69,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,544. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

