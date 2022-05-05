First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,070.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 135,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

PM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,313. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

