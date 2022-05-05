First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ HON traded down $6.53 on Thursday, hitting $199.32. 113,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

