First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.24. 73,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

