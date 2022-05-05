First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,235 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSCI by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MSCI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $22.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,899. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.92 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.41.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

