First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 46,947 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,947 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.22. 509,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,511,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.