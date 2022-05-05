First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 8,418 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.
Shares of ESGU traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,372. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93.
