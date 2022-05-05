First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker Acquires 30,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,550. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $358.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.