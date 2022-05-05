First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

