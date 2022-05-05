First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $231.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

