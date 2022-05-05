First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after buying an additional 310,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,505,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,843,000 after buying an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,675,000 after buying an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,450,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. 595,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,196. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.19 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

