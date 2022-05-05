First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Anthem were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

ANTM stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $506.86. 985,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

