First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,850,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $116.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,334.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,623.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,762.69.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

