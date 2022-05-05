First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$42.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVLF. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.65 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

