First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 229,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

