First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.